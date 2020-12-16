Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CSFB upped their target price on Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Sunday, August 16th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered Kura Oncology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Kura Oncology from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kura Oncology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.82.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Shares of KURA opened at $40.18 on Friday. Kura Oncology has a 12-month low of $6.35 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.94. The company has a quick ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 2.18.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 261,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $8,698,642.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,349.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $246,437.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 268,042 shares of company stock worth $8,948,280. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KURA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $372,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Kura Oncology by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 60,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 13,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.