La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LJPC opened at $4.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.35. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $9.38.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.11. Equities research analysts forecast that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LJPC. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 9,006 shares during the last quarter. 70.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

