Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LH. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $224.06.

Shares of LH stock opened at $205.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $218.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $202.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.93.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $3.10. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $126,178.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,415.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $321,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,449.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LH. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 52.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

