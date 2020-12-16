Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised Marathon Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.33.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $42.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $62.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.47. The firm has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.25.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $17.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business’s revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 131,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 301.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 46,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 34,881 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

