Medifast (NYSE:MED) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Medifast (NYSE:MED) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medifast from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Medifast from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Medifast from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded Medifast from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medifast to a buy rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $209.75.

Medifast stock opened at $199.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.54. Medifast has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $208.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.05.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $271.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.50 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 80.07% and a net margin of 11.27%. Medifast’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medifast will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.84%.

In other news, Director Michael C. Macdonald sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $826,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 271,002 shares in the company, valued at $44,815,600.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MED. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Medifast by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Medifast by 306.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Medifast by 1,362.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medifast by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Medifast by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

