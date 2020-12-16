Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MERC. TD Securities upgraded shares of Mercer International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC upgraded shares of Mercer International from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercer International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mercer International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.33.

NASDAQ MERC opened at $10.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.77. The stock has a market cap of $689.64 million, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.91. Mercer International has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $13.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $333.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.34 million. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercer International will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -325.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mercer International during the third quarter valued at $721,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Mercer International by 4.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Mercer International by 8.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

