MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MOFG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.17.

MOFG stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. MidWestOne Financial Group has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $39.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $409.97 million, a P/E ratio of 121.29 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.37.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $47.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.45 million. On average, research analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.88%.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, COO Len D. Devaisher acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.25 per share, with a total value of $48,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 130.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 15,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 27.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

