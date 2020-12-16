NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NH. ValuEngine cut shares of NantHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NantHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th.

NantHealth stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. NantHealth has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $333.64 million, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.17.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that NantHealth will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NH. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in NantHealth during the third quarter worth about $39,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of NantHealth by 35.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of NantHealth by 114.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 12,856 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NantHealth by 40.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares during the period. 4.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company converging science and technology in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Canada. It provides NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software-as-a-service platforms, and connected care medical device interoperability solutions to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

