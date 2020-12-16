National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Western Life Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of NWLI stock opened at $207.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $756.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.13. National Western Life Group has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $297.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.81.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 4.31%.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 0.2%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in National Western Life Group by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in National Western Life Group by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Western Life Group by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,073,000 after acquiring an additional 54,212 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in National Western Life Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in National Western Life Group by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

