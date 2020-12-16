Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NEOG opened at $80.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.50. Neogen has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $82.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.44.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $109.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Neogen will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James L. Herbert sold 25,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total value of $1,991,427.13. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,195.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total value of $470,752.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,836.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,332 shares of company stock worth $4,258,543. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Neogen by 7,356.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 277,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,502,000 after purchasing an additional 273,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Neogen by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,289,000 after acquiring an additional 101,950 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Neogen by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 401,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,053,000 after acquiring an additional 100,378 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,231,000 after purchasing an additional 92,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Neogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,844,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

