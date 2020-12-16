Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Announces Earnings Results

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $558.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NDSN stock traded down $7.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.39. The stock had a trading volume of 12,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.39. Nordson has a 52 week low of $96.46 and a 52 week high of $216.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.58%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.75.

In other news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 1,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $366,125.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.25, for a total value of $2,213,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

