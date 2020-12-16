Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordson had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $558.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NDSN traded down $7.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $194.32. The stock had a trading volume of 7,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.39. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $96.46 and a fifty-two week high of $216.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

In other Nordson news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 1,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $366,125.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.25, for a total transaction of $2,213,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NDSN. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.75.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

