NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded NuStar Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America began coverage on NuStar Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded NuStar Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuStar Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on NuStar Energy in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NS stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. NuStar Energy has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $29.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.60.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $362.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. NuStar Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NuStar Energy news, Director Dan J. Hill bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,614 shares in the company, valued at $586,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,835,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,589,000 after buying an additional 1,068,474 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,259,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,540,000 after buying an additional 805,270 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,088,068 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,416,000 after buying an additional 903,507 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,969,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,911,000 after buying an additional 394,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,857,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,523,000 after buying an additional 46,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.49% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.