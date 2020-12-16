OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OptimizeRx Corporation provides consumer and physician platforms to help patients better afford and comply with their medicines and healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare companies effective ways to expand patient awareness, access and adherence to their brands. The Company offers marketing and advertising solutions by connecting patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical manufacturers through its consumer Websites. OptimizeRx Corporation is based in Rochester, Michigan. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital upped their target price on OptimizeRx from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on OptimizeRx from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub lowered OptimizeRx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered OptimizeRx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.75.

Shares of OPRX stock opened at $29.46 on Friday. OptimizeRx has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $29.90. The firm has a market cap of $445.11 million, a PE ratio of -62.68 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.11 and a 200-day moving average of $18.55.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that OptimizeRx will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OptimizeRx news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,705.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the third quarter worth $363,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the second quarter worth $4,234,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 6.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the second quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

