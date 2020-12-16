Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otonomy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.60.

OTIC opened at $5.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $273.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.82. Otonomy has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $5.74.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 11,386.86% and a negative return on equity of 125.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Otonomy will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Otonomy during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Otonomy by 30.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Otonomy during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Otonomy during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Otonomy during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

