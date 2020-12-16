Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PATK has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Patrick Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Patrick Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Patrick Industries from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.20.

Shares of PATK stock opened at $72.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.28. Patrick Industries has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $72.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.37. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $700.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Patrick Industries will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This is a boost from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

In related news, EVP Courtney Blosser sold 1,500 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $99,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,502.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,656 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $111,200.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 286,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,209,869.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,156 shares of company stock valued at $344,880. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Patrick Industries by 107.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the second quarter worth $208,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the second quarter worth $312,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Patrick Industries by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Patrick Industries by 1,702.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 43,626 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

