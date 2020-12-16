Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BPOP. UBS Group began coverage on Popular in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Popular from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Popular from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.67.

Shares of BPOP opened at $55.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.22. Popular has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $589.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.31 million. Popular had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Popular will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 796.1% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

