Progenity, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on December 16th (NASDAQ:PROG)

Progenity’s (NASDAQ:PROG) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, December 16th. Progenity had issued 6,666,667 shares in its initial public offering on June 19th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,005 based on an initial share price of $15.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Progenity in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Progenity from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of PROG opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. Progenity has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.43.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.39). As a group, equities analysts expect that Progenity will post -5.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Alter bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,924.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Athyrium Capital Management, L bought 4,128,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $13,499,998.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,301,345 shares of company stock worth $14,096,998.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Progenity in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Progenity in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Progenity in the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Progenity in the third quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Progenity in the third quarter worth approximately $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

