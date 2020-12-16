Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on QRVO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Qorvo from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.40.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $158.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $67.54 and a 1-year high of $170.90.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Qorvo will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $313,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,944 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,340.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $185,281.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,555,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,993 shares of company stock worth $1,368,120. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $687,000. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 10.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4.3% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 38.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 361,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,604,000 after acquiring an additional 99,713 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.