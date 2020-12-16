Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $278.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces and markets a range of formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications and, in addition, offers and markets chemical management services (CMS). The Company operates in three segments: Metalworking process chemicals, Coatings and Other chemical products. The Metalworking process chemicals segment includes industrial process fluids for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. Coatings segment includes temporary and permanent coatings for metal and concrete products and chemical milling maskants. “

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

KWR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Quaker Chemical from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a buy rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $239.33.

KWR opened at $249.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 692.94 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Quaker Chemical has a 52 week low of $108.14 and a 52 week high of $272.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.29.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.23 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In related news, CAO Shane Hostetter sold 776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.15, for a total value of $157,644.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,339.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.92, for a total value of $2,923,800.00. Insiders sold 15,851 shares of company stock worth $3,096,669 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 104.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the second quarter worth about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quaker Chemical (KWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.