Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red River Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised Red River Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of Red River Bancshares stock opened at $50.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.55. Red River Bancshares has a 12-month low of $29.90 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The company has a market cap of $371.08 million, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $23.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.69 million. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 10.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Red River Bancshares will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 6.88%.

In other news, Director Ferdinand William Hackmeyer, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 166,064 shares in the company, valued at $8,465,942.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Debbie B. Triche sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,194 shares of company stock valued at $262,556 in the last quarter. 21.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRBI. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $220,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Red River Bancshares by 14.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. It provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as lines of credit, working capital loans, term loans, equipment financing, asset acquisition, expansion and development loans, borrowing base loans, letters of credit, and other loan products; tax-exempt loans; and consumer loans, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and standby letters of credit.

