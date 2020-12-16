Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.25 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Riverview Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Riverview Savings Bank. The bank is a community oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to the residents of its primary market area. The bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public and using such funds to originate fixed-rate mortgage loans and adjustable rate mortgage loans secured by one- to- four family residential real estate located in its primary market area. The bank is an active originator of residential construction loans and consumer loans. “

Shares of NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $5.60 on Friday. Riverview Bancorp has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $8.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.88.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 19.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John A. Karas sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $126,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Karas sold 30,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $153,858.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 244.8% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 129,716 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 92,090 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in Riverview Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in Riverview Bancorp during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,733,223 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,342,000 after acquiring an additional 138,874 shares during the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

