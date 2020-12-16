Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp.’s Quiet Period Will End on December 16th (OTCMKTS:DBDRU)

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:DBDRU) quiet period will end on Wednesday, December 16th. Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition had issued 22,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 6th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition stock opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $11.30.

About Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition

There is no company description available for Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp.

