Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SWM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine raised Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schweitzer-Mauduit International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

SWM opened at $41.24 on Friday. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.22. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWM. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

