Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
MCRB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.07.
Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. Seres Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 4.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.08 and a 200-day moving average of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 6.73.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCRB. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,789,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,021,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,997 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,086,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 199,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,710,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Seres Therapeutics
Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).
