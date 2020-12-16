Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

MCRB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seres Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.07.

Shares of Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. Seres Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 4.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.08 and a 200-day moving average of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 6.73.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 385.22% and a negative return on equity of 2,867.98%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCRB. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,789,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,021,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,997 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,086,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 199,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,710,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

