Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Aegis started coverage on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a hold rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE RGR opened at $66.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.38. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.42. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.44 and a 12 month high of $90.74.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $145.71 million for the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.08%.

In related news, VP Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total value of $130,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,052.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,273 shares of company stock worth $884,082. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the second quarter worth $29,000. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

