Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.4253 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has raised its dividend payment by 116.1% over the last three years. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a dividend payout ratio of 50.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to earn $3.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.8%.

TSM opened at $105.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $545.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $42.70 and a fifty-two week high of $107.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.27 and a 200 day moving average of $78.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 37.94%. Equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. New Street Research started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

