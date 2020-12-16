Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on THC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Shares of THC stock opened at $42.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.74 and a 200-day moving average of $26.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $42.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -325.38, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.41.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 82.35%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 23,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $740,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 408,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $16,341,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,339,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 512,427 shares of company stock worth $20,406,423. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,932,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

