Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a neutral rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $149.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $151.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $162.38 on Friday. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $167.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market cap of $149.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.86%.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total value of $4,226,957.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,145,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,462 shares of company stock worth $12,281,336 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 98.2% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

