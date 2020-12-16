The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised The Blackstone Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.88.

NYSE BX opened at $65.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Blackstone Group has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $65.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Blackstone Group will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.51%.

In other news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 107,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,917,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,205,076,000 after buying an additional 310,661 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,321,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 44.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 460,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,078,000 after acquiring an additional 140,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

