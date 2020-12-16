Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Toyota Motor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Toyota Motor presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $152.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.43 and a 200-day moving average of $132.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.08. Toyota Motor has a twelve month low of $108.01 and a twelve month high of $154.90. The firm has a market cap of $215.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $1.61. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $63.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.21 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,055,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,056,000 after buying an additional 213,399 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 399,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,850,000 after acquiring an additional 38,293 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 379,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,231,000 after acquiring an additional 32,416 shares during the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 267,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,621,000 after purchasing an additional 155,218 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 260,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,556,000 after purchasing an additional 34,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

