Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UEIC. TheStreet downgraded Universal Electronics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Electronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of UEIC opened at $53.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.39. The company has a market cap of $740.58 million, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. Universal Electronics has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $56.99.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.17). Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $153.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Electronics will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Universal Electronics news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 5,000 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $260,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 1,453.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 210,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 197,244 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Universal Electronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Electronics in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Electronics by 6.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,339,000 after buying an additional 10,349 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Universal Electronics by 147.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 16,503 shares in the last quarter.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.

