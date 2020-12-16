US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of ECOL stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.19. US Ecology has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.64.

Get US Ecology alerts:

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.85 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. The company’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that US Ecology will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in US Ecology by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in US Ecology by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in US Ecology by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in US Ecology by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in US Ecology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers specialty material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.