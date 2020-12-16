Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VLO. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Valero Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. CSFB reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.07.

Shares of VLO opened at $57.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.89. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $98.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $180,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 32,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 16,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

