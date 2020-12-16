Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th.

Verso has a dividend payout ratio of -14.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Verso to earn $0.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

NYSE:VRS opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.36. Verso has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $19.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.18 million, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.89.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Verso had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $306.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.88 million. On average, research analysts predict that Verso will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Randy J. Nebel acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $145,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Kirt acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $97,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Verso from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BWS Financial raised Verso from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

