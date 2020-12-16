Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veru from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research note on Monday, September 21st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Veru from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.15.

VERU opened at $9.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $653.80 million, a P/E ratio of -58.31 and a beta of 0.21. Veru has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $11.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.04.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 30.37% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Veru will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERU. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Veru during the second quarter worth about $90,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Veru by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 14,325 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Veru in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veru in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Veru by 14.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 13,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

About Veru

Veru Inc, an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel medicines for prostate cancer treatment and prostate cancer supportive care. The company's oncology drug candidates include VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a development Phase 1b/2 for the treatment of metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer; Zuclomiphene citrate, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of hot flashes in men undergoing androgen deprivation therapies; and VERU-100, a GnRH antagonist that is in planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the palliative treatment of advanced prostate cancer.

