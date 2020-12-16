White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE:WTM opened at $1,008.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 0.58. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $629.21 and a 12-month high of $1,168.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $950.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $891.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $86.20 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 3,609,894 shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $68,587,986.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 319.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

