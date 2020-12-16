Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Wintrust Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Wintrust Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Shares of WTFC opened at $62.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.48 and its 200-day moving average is $46.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $71.95.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.59. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $426.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.57 million. Equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.57%.

In related news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total transaction of $797,100.00. Also, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 14,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $840,600.63. Insiders sold a total of 36,141 shares of company stock worth $2,051,042 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 788.8% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 35.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 67.4% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 296.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

