Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MongoDB, Inc. provides general purpose database platform. Its products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Enterprise for OEM, MongoDB Professional, MongoDB Stitch, MongoDB Atlas, Development Support, Ops Manager, Cloud Manager, Compass, Connector for business intelligence, and Connector for Spark. The company serves financial services, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, technology and telecommunications industries. MongoDB, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $287.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $286.67.

MDB opened at $335.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.06. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $93.81 and a fifty-two week high of $351.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $263.47 and its 200 day moving average is $232.33. The stock has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.88 and a beta of 0.80.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The company had revenue of $150.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total transaction of $138,641.31. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 43,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,007,951.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $2,327,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,634 shares in the company, valued at $28,779,522.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 398,335 shares of company stock worth $100,193,455 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in MongoDB by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,045,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in MongoDB by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

