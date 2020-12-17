ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ABM Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:ABM traded down $1.89 on Thursday, reaching $38.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,389. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.74. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $19.79 and a 1-year high of $41.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -445.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In related news, Director Linda Chavez sold 1,353 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $50,142.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.20, for a total transaction of $930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,053 shares of company stock valued at $1,005,342. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABM Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

