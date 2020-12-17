Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.26% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%.

BLBD traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,977. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average of $13.38. Blue Bird has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $462.52 million, a PE ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 1.40.

Several research firms recently commented on BLBD. BidaskClub cut Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.67.

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

