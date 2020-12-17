Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 1.26%.

NASDAQ:BLBD traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,977. Blue Bird has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.82 million, a PE ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

