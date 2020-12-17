Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 1.26%.

NASDAQ:BLBD traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $17.10. 1,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,977. The company has a market capitalization of $462.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 1.40. Blue Bird has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.38.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLBD. BidaskClub cut shares of Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.