Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Announces Earnings Results

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of CNTG traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.50. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average is $13.42. Centogene has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $28.71. The stock has a market cap of $228.40 million and a P/E ratio of -7.82.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNTG. Kempen & Co began coverage on Centogene in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Centogene in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases.

