Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) Announces Earnings Results

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Champions Oncology had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 31.21%. Champions Oncology updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of CSBR traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $11.18. 121,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,417. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.44. The firm has a market cap of $142.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.64 and a beta of 1.29. Champions Oncology has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $13.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Champions Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

