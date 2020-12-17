China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06), Yahoo Finance reports. China Distance Education had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 9.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

DL traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.68. The stock had a trading volume of 27,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,080. China Distance Education has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average of $8.86. The company has a market cap of $322.54 million, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Distance Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th.

China Distance Education Holdings Limited primarily provides online and offline education services, and sells related products in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Professional Education Services, Business Start-Up Training Services, and The Sale of Learning Simulation Software.

