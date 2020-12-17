Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXR traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.06. 6,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,506,565. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.07. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Citius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CTXR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.