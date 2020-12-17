Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Announces Earnings Results

Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of FGPR opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33. Ferrellgas Partners has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $28.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 3.08.
Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile
