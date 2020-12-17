Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Announces Earnings Results

Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of FGPR opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33. Ferrellgas Partners has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $28.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 3.08.

Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

