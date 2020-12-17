Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Issues Earnings Results

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ MLHR opened at $40.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.20 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.59. Herman Miller has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $49.87.

MLHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Benchmark raised their target price on Herman Miller from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Sidoti raised their target price on Herman Miller from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

