Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.35%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS.

LEN opened at $74.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57. Lennar has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $86.80. The company has a current ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.66 and a 200 day moving average of $72.69.

Get Lennar alerts:

In other news, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 128,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $9,818,839.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,529,234.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,964 shares of company stock valued at $12,824,118. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Lennar from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Lennar in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lennar from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.53.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.